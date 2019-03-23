Colorado Springs April 2 municipal election has familiar faces, high-profile politicians and political newcomers running for mayor and three at-large City Council seats.
Also on the ballot is Issue 1, proposed by the Professional Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 5, asking voters to approve collective bargaining rights for the city’s firefighters.
The election is conducted by mail and the city clerk mailed more than 260,000 ballots to Colorado Springs residents earlier this month. Those who have not received a ballot can contact the Clerk’s Office at 719.385.5901 or by email at election@springsgov.com.
Over the past few months candidates have expressed a wide range of priorities and visions for Colorado Springs. They have also outlined their background and experience.
The Gazette profiled candidates through the election season and —- along with KOAA News5 — hosted a forum for council candidates. At least one additional forum was held regarding Issue 1.
additional coverage can be found at gazette.com.
The candidates and issue are listed below in the order they will appear on the ballot:
Mayor
- Lawrence Martinez has worked as a hospice home care specialist and a business consultant. He also ran for mayor in 2015, getting less than 2 percent of the overall vote. Top priorities are providing job training for children, bringing manufacturing jobs to the city’s southeast side and bolstering the city’s nonprofit community to address homelessness.
- John Suthers, the incumbent, was elected in 2015. Suthers said he wants to hire more police officers, attract additional affordable housing and more aggressively enforce no camping bans.
- John Pitchford is an Army veteran who moved to Colorado Springs from Texas more than two years ago. Fairness has been the battle cry of his campaign alongside the complaint that too often developers appear to wield too much influence.
- Juliette Parker also moved to Colorado Springs about two years ago, but quickly threw herself into a position to advocate for more affordable housing and new approaches to addressing homelessness, including the installation of a tiny home village to offer them a path off the street.
At-Large City Council
- Gordon Klingenschmitt, a conservative firebrand and former state representative, has said he’s concerned Colorado Springs is moving too far to the left politically. Among his priorities is lowering the city’s tax rates.
- Bill Murray is one of two at-large incumbents vying for a second term. He said he wants to further increase transparency for city officials and to rely increasingly on data-driven analysis to influence how city departments are run.
- Val Snider, a former at-large councilman from 2011-15. Since then Snider said he would seeks to bolster council relationships.
- Wayne Williams, former secretary of state and perhaps the El Paso County’s highest-profile Republican, said his experience as a former county commissioner and in the Capitol would benefit Colorado Springs.
- Tony Gioia, an Army veteran, former El Paso County planning commissioner and current member of the city’s Citizen Transportation Advisory Board, has said affordable housing, homelessness and diversifying the city’s public boards and commissions are among his top priorities.
- Terry Martinez, former principal of Will Rogers Elementary School who recently sought the Democratic nomination for Colorado’s House District 18, has said he’s in tune with the community and can build relationships to provide more affordable housing and boost public safety.
- Regina English is the founder of a nonprofit serving at-risk youth and director of a pageant system for African-American women. She hopes to offer additional affordable housing, revitalize neglected areas of Colorado Springs and isn’t afraid to consider new taxes as a possible source of future revenue, though she opposes legalizing the sale of recreational marijuana.
- Tom Strand, the second at-large incumbent seeking another term. Strand has also served as president of Colorado Springs Utilities Board of Directors. He has said he wants to continue mending the council’s relationship with the mayor’s office, improve infrastructure and generate jobs.
- Randy Tuck is a 30-year veteran of the construction industry who boasts that he helped to build downtown Colorado Springs. Tuck has said he wants to use his management experience to find new revenue sources for the city and spur economic growth.
- Athena Roe serves as the co-director for an organization which helps those financially wronged in probate proceedings. In 2016 she failed to petition her way on to the ballot in Colorado House District 18. She said she wants to discourage regulation and promote economic freedom while opposing new taxes.
- Dennis Spiker, is an Army veteran who has lived in the area since about 2013 . Spiker has said he wants to boost diversity in city government, shift longstanding tax incentive policies to benefit small businesses and revitalize the southeast side of town.
Issue
- Issue 1 was petitioned on to the ballot by the Professional Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 5, seeking collective bargaining rights for the city’s firefighters. The issue comes from an overworked and understaffed department, union representatives have said. Through nonbinding arbitration, the union could negotiate for higher pay and lower mandatory overtime hours.