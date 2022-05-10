A new city of Colorado Springs ordinance approved unanimously by the City Council on Tuesday requires massage parlors to get licensed, a move city officials and law enforcement say will help shut down those offering illegal sexual services.
The ordinance will officially go into effect July 1. It requires, on or after Sept. 1, all owners of massage parlors in the city to hold a license for each location where the massage business operates. Licensing requirements also call for contact information for all owners, descriptions of services rendered by the business, leasing information and other operational details for the business, requires records of massage therapists' licenses to be kept on site, and other requirements.
Before the ordinance was passed, massage parlors in the city did not have to provide an owner's name or address through the state's business registration process, said Scott Whittington, commander of Colorado Springs Police Department's Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence Division. That made it difficult for police to identify who was responsible for illegal activities, he said, and police had to spend hundreds of hours investigating reports of illicit activity.
Massage businesses that fail to get a license could be shut down by local police, according to the ordinance. If they reopened, those responsible could face up to $2,500 in fines and up to 189 days in jail, Whittington previously told the council.