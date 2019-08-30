“Careless smoking” caused a two-alarm fire in the Ridgeview Place Apartments in eastern Colorado Springs that displaced 10 residents and killed two cats, authorities said Friday.
A resident told an investigator that he was smoking a cigarette inside his Knoll Lane apartment Tuesday before he took his dog on a walk, said Colorado Springs Fire Department spokesman Brian Vaughn. About 30 minutes later, the person living in the apartment above him called 911 to report the fire.
Flames quickly engulfed the the two units in the eight-plex apartment building.
Nearly 50 firefighters helped to extinguish the fire in less than 15 minutes, Vaughn said.
No injuries were reported, though two cats died in the blaze, he said.
One person was treated for minor smoke inhalation.
Ten residents from seven apartments were indefinitely displaced, Vaughn said, adding that the eighth apartment in the building was reported to be vacant at the time of the fire.