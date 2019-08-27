A two-alarm apartment fire in eastern Colorado Springs displaced at least 10 residents and killed two cats, said Capt. Brian Vaughan, Colorado Springs fire spokesman.
At about 5:15 p.m., a blaze at Ridgeview Place Apartments on Knoll Lane quickly engulfed the eight-plex apartment building, said Vaughan.
None of the residents or firefighters were injured, he said.
Firefighters arrived to see flames bursting from two units in the two-story building.
The fire was extinguished rapidly, but apparently gutted the two units and damaged others. The smell of acrid smoke pervaded the neighborhood.
The displaced residents will be assisted by local chapter of the American Red Cross. The cause of the blaze wasn’t determined.
