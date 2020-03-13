An apartment resident in southeast Colorado Springs was reportedly stabbed Thursday evening after two men barged in through an unlocked front door.
Police responded to Antero Apartments, 1432 Sandalwood Drive, at 10:30 p.m. on a report of a possible home invasion. Two men dressed in hooded sweatshirts and masks opened an apartment resident's unlocked front door, stabbed the person "approximately" four times in the back and arm, and then fled once the occupants began fighting back, a reporting party told police.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.