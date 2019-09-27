A Colorado Springs anesthesiologist pleaded guilty Sept. 3 to illegal possession of a controlled substance, court records show.
Agnes Flaum's medical license was suspended after she was accused of getting employees and patients to illegally obtain prescription narcotics for her, police reported. She surrendered to police after an arrest warrant was issued in February.
Police began investigating Flaum in January after the employees and patients told the previous owner of the medical practice that they had filled several prescriptions for opioids for the doctor.
The previous owner reported it to police and the Colorado Medical Board.
Flaum was sentenced to 18 months of probation and must perform an alcohol or substance abuse evaluation, as well as submitting to random alcohol and drug testing, police reported Friday.