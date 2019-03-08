A Colorado Springs anesthesiologist has had her medical license suspended after being accused of getting employees and patients to illegally obtain prescription narcotics for her, police said.
Dr. Agnes Flaum surrendered to police after an arrest warrant was issued.
Police began investigating Flaum in January after the employees and patients told the previous owner of the medical practice that they had filled several prescriptions for opioids for the doctor.
The previous owner reported it to police and the Colorado Medical Board.