Don’t let it go to your head, Colorado, but you’re a pretty good looking state – at least that’s what the folks at GroomingLounge.com have to say.
A recently released report from the male-focused beauty product website featured four Colorado cities on their list of the 25 “most handsome” cities in the United States. Rankings were based on physical fitness, amount spent on personal care products, amount spent on personal care services, amount spent on apparel per man, and amount spent on shaving products.
Denver ranked the highest at 7th in the United States. Colorado Springs was close behind at 10th. Lakewood was ranked 22nd and Fort Collins was ranked 24th. Arlington, Virginia topped the list.
According to the report, the average Denver man spent around $250 annually on both personal care services and apparel. While Colorado Springs males spent slight more on personal care services and apparel than those in Denver, they spent less on shaving products. Lakewood residents spent the most money of the four cities, with males in Lakewood spending around $300 annually on personal care services and apparel.
Despite these high rankings, Denver actually dropped two spots compared to Grooming Lounge’s previously released 2017 report, falling from 5th to 7th.