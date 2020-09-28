Colorado Springs Airport is bringing back its shuttle service for long-term parking areas beginning Thursday, officials said in a Monday news release.
The service had been suspended because of COVID-19 concerns.
Masks will be required for all passengers, and social distancing markers and hand sanitizer will be available in the vehicles when the shuttle resumes, the news release stated.
“As we see a rise in travelers and we enter into the fall and winter months, we recognized a need for our travelers to utilize Republic Parking’s shuttle service,” Director of Aviation Greg Phillips said.
The shuttle running before the first flight of the day and operate through the last flight of the day, according to the release. Pick-up and drop-off will only take place at shuttle stops 1, 2 and 4.
For information on the shuttle route, visit https://www.flycos.com/airport-parking.