First there was smoke. Then came the flames.
Rolling black smoke plumes were accompanied by sweltering orange flames Wednesday morning as roughly 80 police, fire, ambulance and other emergency personnel from 11 agencies participated in a “mass casualty” drill, which simulated a passenger jet crash in a field near the Colorado Springs Airport.
The mock crash was part of a Federal Aviation Administration requirement that such training drills occur every three years, testing procedures for responding to an airplane crash or other aircraft emergency, airport spokeswoman Aidan Ryan said. The last exercise was completed in 2017.
“It … gives us a chance to make sure that we’re prepared for the kind of incident we hope never happens at the Colorado Springs Airport,” said Gregory Phillips, the airport's director of aviation.
The exercise simulated 29 injury victims and six deaths, said Matt Czeszewski, who helped run the drill.
The exercise was scaled back in scope and size this year because of coronavirus, Phillips said. In past years, as many as 700 emergency personnel have responded and volunteers portrayed crash victims. This year, mannequins were used to simulate the victims.
The Peterson Air Force Base firefighters protect the airport and were the first called to the mock crash, Czeszewski said. Crews were on scene extinguishing flames within two minutes of the call, a full minute less than a target set by the FAA.
Colorado Springs fire and police departments, ambulances from American Medical Response and airport workers also responded, practicing how to evaluate patients and transport them to hospitals.
“All those pieces have to work together and have to go smoothly for the exercise and … for a real triage event or real emergency to happen and go smoothly,” Phillips said.
A main mission of the drill was practicing the communications that would have to exist between agencies in a real crash.
“Those are things that always can be points … where things go wrong or things go really well,” he said. “ … What we saw today was that everybody’s attention is on doing a great job and doing it just like it’s the real thing.”
The drill was originally scheduled in May but was postponed because of the pandemic, Colorado Springs spokeswoman Kim Melchor said.
The airport and other agencies also perform “tabletop” exercises each year to drill procedures for real-life emergencies, Phillips said.