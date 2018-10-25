Repair work at the Colorado Springs Airport in the wake of an April fire will continue until Dec. 15 due to having to wait for some materials and to keep from disrupting airport operations, officials said Wednesday.
Construction work was to have been completed by Nov. 15, but was pushed back because some deliveries have been delayed and airport officials wanted some work moved to evenings and nights to reduce disruption at airline ticket counters from construction noise, said Greg Phillips, city aviation director.
The $7.5 million project includes repairing damage caused by an April 16 fire and other modernization work that was moved up from 2019 to coincide with the repairs, including flooring and carpet replacement. The fire, which investigators linked to an earlier project to fix damage from a windstorm, caused extensive damage to the terminal's third-floor offices and second-floor ticketing and restaurant areas. The cost of the repairs is covered by insurance.
Phillips said the airport's restaurant and coffee shop are expected to reopen with limited services by Nov. 15 so airport visitors will have access to food concessions before the security checkpoint.
The $1.1 million roof repair project has resumed with a new contractor and is expected to be completed within two weeks, he said.