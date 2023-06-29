Just before a recent, early-morning departure from Colorado Springs Airport, as Victor Para watched his carry-on luggage emerge from the security scanner, he saw that an important piece was missing: His CPAP machine.

“My backpack and small suitcase was there,” Para said. “But the CPAP machine never showed up.”

At the suggestion of a TSA agent, Para backtracked his steps, all the way to the curbside where he had been dropped off. The machine wasn’t there. He called a friend, who had driven him to the airport, to see if he’d left the CPAP in the vehicle. No luck. An employee at the check-in counter suggested Para drop by the police station on the airport’s lower level.

“I didn’t even know the airport had a police station,” Para said.

After giving his information to Officer Jerry Bellow, Para realized he was running out of time and was going to have to make his flight without the machine he depended on to help him sleep.

Moments after Para boarded his flight, a flight attendant asked that “Victor” activate the call light for his seat. When Para complied, the attendant approached, carrying his CPAP machine.

“I thought, ‘Wow! How did that happen?’” Para said. “And how did it happen so quickly?”

Officer Scott Carnes had been patrolling near the security checkpoint when a TSA agent informed him that a passenger had reported seeing an abandoned CPAP machine nearby, and that an earlier airline customer had reported one missing.

It didn’t take Carnes long to find it.

“Sure enough, there it was, all by itself near the fireplace,” he said.

When Carnes opened the case, he saw the machine and several medications inside.

“I knew that whoever owned the machine either wouldn’t have been able to sleep, or would have had a miserable time,” he said.

Using the FlyCOS app, Carnes was able to pinpoint the flight that Para would most likely be on.

“It was a Southwest flight, which is way on the north side of airport,” he said. “And it was boarding.”

Carnes returned to the checkpoint and explained the situation to the TSA agents. They understood time was of the essence, but the machine had to go through the security scanner before Carnes could run it to the Southwest gate.

“As soon as the machine went through, I grabbed it, and I was off to the races,” he said.

He sprinted across the airport to the Southwest gate and verified that Para was, in fact, on the flight.

“I told the employee, ‘I’m going to wait here until you come back and tell me that you physically put (the CPAP) into Mr. Para’s hands,'” Carnes said.

When the employee returned and verified that Para’s machine had been returned to him, Carnes could finally exhale.

“I just went, ‘Whew!’” he said.

Para marveled at the coordinated effort between the TSA, the Colorado Springs Police, and Southwest Airlines — just so a single traveler could get a good night’s sleep.

“I have, on more than one occasion, been critical of airport personnel,” Para said. “But my perspective has changed. A lot of good people went beyond the scope of their job, with an amazing result.”

Carnes, who spent 30 years as a Colorado Springs Police Department patrol officer with the Sand Creek division before taking the airport job in April 2022, said he enjoys the specialized assistance he is able to provide nearly every day.

“I love this job,” Carnes said. “The things that we might consider small, can have a huge impact on people. Everyone on this team goes out of their way to help travelers have the best experience possible. On that day, it just happened to be me.”