The Colorado Springs Airport can sell about 88 acres of surplus properties to Amazon or another company, the City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday.
Almost all of the land at issue has been set aside to sell to a Fortune 500 company — yet to be identified — for warehouses and distribution centers.
The buyer intends to develop the land quickly, said city Aviation Director Greg Phillips.
“I don’t want intention; I want something in writing,” said Councilman Bill Murray. “Amazon, or whoever these folks are … gotta make sure that somebody puts a stake in the ground and does something with the property so it doesn’t just sit there.”
The council’s approval comes days after Amazon opened a temporary delivery station with 300 employees north of Milton E. Proby Parkway, adjacent to the airport’s business park south of Milton E. Proby Parkway and along Powers Boulevard.
The two parcels to be sold, of 18 and 70 acres, are in the park’s southwest corner. The larger lot is listed as “Project Rodeo,” and the smaller one as “Project Jungle.”
Bob Cope, the city’s economic development officer, declined to comment on the projects, citing a nondisclosure agreement.
Both lots are being negotiated separately but to the same buyer, said Phillips, who also kept the buyer’s confidentiality.
The projects there could boost job growth, increase airport business and stimulate more development in the area, which has lagged for decades, he said.
Money from the sales will be spent to improve the airport, Phillips said.
Councilman Andy Pico said the projects offer a “really cool opportunity,” though he was “queasy” that the council’s resolutions did not list the sales prices.
“We are in the process of attaining appraisals on all these parcels for review,” Phillips said. “None of the parcels would be disposed of at anything less than fair market value.”
He offered to return and update the council on the appraisals.
If all goes according to plan, Phillips said, excavation could begin in January. The Federal Aviation Administration also must approve the deal, he said.
Another five parcels, each one-10th of an acre, are in a ditch and won’t be developed, he said.
They will be sold to the newly created Peak Metropolitan District, as required by city code.
