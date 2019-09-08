A masked gunman robbed the Ambassador Adult Cinema & Arcade in Colorado Springs Saturday night, Colorado Springs police reported.
About 11 p.m., a suspect wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and a black ski mask entered the business at 227 Bonfoy Ave., and pointed a handgun at the clerk, police said. The man left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
"He was in and out pretty quick," an employee at the cinema said Sunday morning.
Officers searched the area but were unable to find the suspect, police reported.
