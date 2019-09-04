Police recovered a Colorado Springs adaptive hockey team’s stolen trailer Wednesday, but the equipment it contained is now unusable, a team official said.
The trailer was found on the west side, near Vermijo and 14th avenues, according to Doris Donley, coordinator for the Colorado Springs Amateur Hockey Association’s Jr. Tigers.
The team’s equipment, which included sleds, helmets, gloves and pads and was worth an estimated $30,000, was left in a pile in a nearby storage facility.
“It’s in a pile, and its a demolished heap is what it is,” Donley said. “I don’t know how else to describe it.”
The trailer was reported missing Tuesday after one of the coaches noticed it wasn’t parked in the gated lot where it had been kept.
Donley hasn’t inspected the gear but was discouraged by what she saw from the doorway.
“I felt my stomach drop and it was a pretty devastating feeling,” she said.
The steel runners from the base of the sleds were removed, and Donley said it was “highly likely” that the sleds would need to be replaced. Each sled costs about $700, she said.
An “oily substance” covered the floor of the storage unit where the equipment had been left in a heap and Donley said she was not comfortable letting the players use it again.
The team will hold a drive for new gear from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Tigers Skill Development Center, 2844 Janitell Road, Unit C. The team is hoping for donations of pads, gloves and helmets.
Donley was also encouraged by the outpouring of support from the community, including the NHL Colorado Avalanche, who have contacted her to offer assistance.
A GoFundMe was started to recoup some of the costs of the equipment.
“While we have the trailer back, we don’t have the sleds to start the hockey program yet,” Donley said.
