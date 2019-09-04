The missing trailer filled with equipment for a Colorado Springs adaptive hockey team was found by police, but the team is looking to replace the equipment it contained.
Police found the trailer in a lot near Vermijo Avenue and 14th Avenue, according to Doris Donley, coordinator for the Colorado Springs Amateur Hockey Association’s Jr. Tigers. In a nearby storage facility, they found a pile of the equipment that was inside the trailer.
"It's in a pile, and its a demolished heap is what it is," Donley said. "I don't know how else to describe it.”
The trailer was reported missing Tuesday after one of the coaches noticed it wasn't in the gated parking it usually is parked in.
Donley hasn't seen the gear up close but was discouraged by what she saw from the doorway.
“I felt my stomach drop and it was a pretty devastating feeling," she said.
The steel runners from the base of the sleds were removed, and Donley said it was "highly likely" that the sleds would need to be replaced. Each sled costs about $700, she said.
The equipment was resting on a floor covered in an "oily substance," so Donley said she was "not comfortable" using the gear again.
The team will hold a drive for new gear from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Tigers Skill Development Center, 2844 Janitell Road, Unit C.
The team is looking for pads and glove donations, as well as new helmets.
Donley was also encouraged by the outpouring of support from the community. The Colorado Avalanche also reached out and asked what they could do to help.
The trailer was estimated to contain more than $30,000 worth of an equipment. A GoFundMe was started to recoup some of the costs of the equipment.
"While we have the trailer back, we don't have the sleds to start the hockey program yet," Donley said.