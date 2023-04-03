The 2023 Colorado Springs municipal election is in the home stretch, with ballots accepted at several drop-off boxes until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

A full rundown of who and what is on the ballot is available in The Gazette's 2023 Voter Guide.

Voters may drop off their ballots at any of the city's 26 designated drop-off locations, which have 24/7 ballot boxes, before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

It is too late to mail in ballots, and make the April 4 deadline.

Voters will choose the third strong mayor in the city's history from among a crowded field of 12 candidates with three front-runners, longtime politicians Sallie Clark and Wayne Williams, and businessman and political newcomer Yemi Mobolade. Mayor John Suthers, elected in 2015, is term limited.

Additionally on Tuesday, residents will choose four new representatives from 13 candidates to fill about half the seats on the nine-member City Council. They are the legislative body that also guides and determines land use decisions and oversees Colorado Springs' four-service utility — responsibilities that literally mold the city.

A full list of drop-off locations and their addresses is available online at coloradosprings.gov/voterinfo.

Voter turnout just days ahead of Colorado Springs' municipal election hasn't matched turnout at the same point in 2019, the city's last mayoral election year, data from the City Clerk's Office show. Figures through Thursday, the most recent date for which data is available, show about 16%, or 50,397, of Colorado Springs' 311,902 active registered voters have so far returned their ballots. That's compared with 49,203 ballots returned at the same point in 2021, and 57,098 ballots at the same point in 2019.

Here are more links for voters looking to fill out ballots.

Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) tax renewal question

Colorado Springs City Council at-large seats

Colorado Springs City Council District Three

* A full list of all city council candidate profiles

24/7 drop-off boxes

Bear Creek Park, Community Garden - 2002 Creek Crossing

Black Forest Park-n-Ride - 7503 Black Forest Rd.

Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers - 13071 Bass Pro Dr.

Broadmoor Towne Center at Southgate - 2007 Southgate Rd.

Charles C. “Chuck” Brown Transportation & Environmental Complex - 3275 Akers Dr.

The Citadel Mall Northside - 750 Citadel Dr. E.

Colorado Springs Senior Center - 1514 North Hancock Ave.

Cottonwood Creek Recreational Center - 3920 Dublin Blvd.

El Paso County Citizens Service Center - 1675 West Garden of the Gods Rd.

El Paso County Downtown, Centennial Hall - 200 South Cascade Ave.

El Paso County Fort Carson Branch - 6351 Wetzel Ave., Bldg. 1525

El Paso County North, Union Town Center Branch - 8830 North Union Blvd.

El Paso County Southeast, Powers Branch - 5650 Industrial Pl., Suite 100

First and Main - New Center Point

Leon Young Sports Complex - 1335 S. Chelton Rd.

Pikes Peak Regional Development Center - 2880 International Cir.

PPSC (Centennial Campus) - 5675 S. Academy Blvd.

PPSC (Rampart Range) - 2070 lnterquest Pkwy.

PPLD, East Library - 5550 North Union Blvd.

PPLD, Library 21c - 1175 Chapel Hills Dr.

Rocky Mountain Calvary - 4285 N. Academy Blvd.

Tiffany Square U-Haul Moving & Storage - 6805 Corporate Dr.

UCCS, Kraemer Family Library - 1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy.

Vista Grande Baptist Church - 5680 Stetson Hills Blvd.

Wilson Ranch Pool - 2335 Allegheny Drive