Two of Colorado Springs' largest school districts will seek to level the playing field until in-person classes can safely resume by providing every student with a laptop or other device for learning remotely.
District 11, the area's second largest, will be giving pre-kindergarten through second-grade students an iPad; third- through eighth-graders will each receive a Chromebook; and high school students will each receive a Dell laptop, according to an email sent to families this week.
Fountain-Fort Carson District 8 will continue to offer laptops for grades seven through 12, the district's director of communications, Christy McGee, said. Until this year, students in sixth grade had also received laptops. This year, they and kindergartners through fifth-graders will be getting Chromebooks, she said.
The district was aiming to make the move even before the coronavirus pandemic forced schools to shut down in mid-March and is delaying reopenings.
Federal coronavirus relief funds paid for the computers and devices District 11 is handing out and some of the ones District 8 students are receiving.
On Wednesday, District 11 delayed in-person classes for most students until at least mid-October. Students will be taught remotely except those deemed academically at-risk, who will be offered the opportunity to attend in person under a hybrid model.
Superintendent Michael Thomas made the announcement at a virtual work session of the district's Board of Education, pivoting from the district's previously detailed plan, which gave students the option of learning online or attending in-person classes. Under the previous plan, high school students would have attended classes in person two days a week, or completely online.
"We are not confident we'll be able to bring that level of capacity back into our schools and guarantee the level of safety we would want to ensure," Thomas told the board. He cited concerns about crowding in schools, and highlighted county health data showing coronavirus hot spots within the district.
McGee said Wednesday that District 8 is still planning to launch the school year with in-person learning for pre-kindergarten through the fifth grade, and starting students in grades six through 12 remotely, but would consult county public health officials and modify the plan, if necessary, early next week.
A Falcon District 49 spokesman said Friday that the district would make a final announcement Monday regarding how it would handle the resumption of classes.