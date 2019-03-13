-Click here for a complete list of closures and delays

Snow driven by winds approaching 100 mph shut down the Pikes Peak region Wednesday, stranding hundreds of drivers and cutting power to thousands in Colorado Springs and across El Paso County.

The bomb cyclone — a rapidly-intensifying storm — that slammed the region brought white-out conditions, closing businesses, highways and schools.

To get help rescuing more than 1,100 stranded drivers, Board of El Paso County Commissioners Chairman Mark Waller signed an emergency declaration Wednesday afternoon. The declaration would allow the county to ask for assistance from state and local governments.

"Regional first responders are doing everything possible to help people in this extreme storm," a news release said.

By mid-afternoon, county Search and Rescue crews had a 600-call backlog, said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby.

More than 100 vehicles were stranded in traffic on Voywager Parkway about 4:45 p.m., forcing the road to close between Briargate Boulevard and North Gate Road. Around the same time, Interstate 25 briefly was closed near North Nevada Avenue while police officers tried to get 50 to 100 stuck vehicles stuck turned around and off of the exit at East Woodmen Road.

Governor Jared Polis also declared a state of emergency and activated the Colorado National Guard for search and rescue operations.

In Douglas County, a patrol car with its lights on, a snowplow and a school bus drove up and down the worst roads, rescuing stranded drivers and taking them to shelters, the Sheriff's Office tweeted.

Law enforcement and government agencies pleaded with people to stay home, and many heeded their advice.

"The more people on the road, the higher likelihood of crashes happening today," the Colorado State Patrol warned on Twitter. "We are giving you complete permission, 100 percent guaranteed, no questions asked to STAY HOME TODAY."

Those who ventured outside often found themselves stuck on the roads for hours, with crashes and near-zero visibility forcing highways across the state and roads across the region to shut down.

Interstate 25 was closed from Monument all the way up to Ridgegate Parkway just south of Denver.

More than 18,000 residents lost power in El Paso County on Wednesday, the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management said. Eight warming shelters were opened across the county in addition to the homeless shelters. A ninth briefly was opened, but it shut down due to a power outage.

About 2 p.m., more than 300 people were gathered at the Springs Rescue Mission's day center, which was standing room-only, said Travis Williams, chief development officer. That's about three times as many as usual for the center at 5 W. Las Vegas St.

"We haven't been turning people away — just cramming more and more individuals in, to get them out of the elements," Williams said.

Even so, some of the nonprofit's cooks weren't able to reach the shelter due to the storm, so men in the nonprofit's addiction recovery program planned to help to make dinner for the hundreds of homeless people staying the night.

The Salvation Army also allowed families with children to stay the day at its R.J. Montgomery shelter, 709 S. Sierra Madre St., said Karen Daugherty, who oversees the shelter. About 65 people were there as of about 1 p.m.

She asked that all men and women without children head to the Springs Rescue Mission's campus about a half-mile to the south. And she pleaded with people on the streets to seek shelter indoors.

"My biggest concern is that people won't go to try to find help," Daugherty said. "Often times, they're already feeling hopeless." She added that people should "just ask for assistance. If we can't provide it, somebody can."

The R.J. Montgomery Shelter has 120 beds for men and 100 beds for women and families with children, about 55 of which are currently being used for families.

If the shelter reaches capacity for families, then officials there will have to turn people away, giving them blankets and handwarmers, Daugherty said.

The Springs Rescue Mission also geared up to approach its all-time high of sheltering 444 people at night. It added another building for shelter in December, and it has capacity for 450 people using beds and sleeping mats.

All 17 public school districts in the Pikes Peak region canceled classes Wednesday, and many began to announce Thursday cancellations by early Wednesday afternoon. All Colorado Springs and El Paso County offices were closed, as were medical offices and military installations.

The first signs of the storm were enough to shutter churches, nonprofits and courts.

Colorado Springs even shut the gates on two of its iconic attractions: Garden of the Gods and Palmer Park were closed to visitors Wednesday.

The storm appears to have intensified faster than expected, dropping more than 24 millibars in pressure within 24 hours, the threshold for what meteorologists call a “bombogenesis,” or a bomb cyclone.

Just as the blizzard warning was going into effect in Colorado Springs at 10 a.m. Wednesday, new models were showing pressures around 971.2 millibars, one of the lowest recorded pressures in the state's history.

The reading was taken in La Junta, where state Climatologist Russ Schumacher previously reported a low of 975 millibars in 1973. The average pressure at sea level is 1,013.25 millibars.

Later in the day, Schumacher reported even lower pressure in Lamar, which measured at 970.4 millibars.

It was a hurricane with a Colorado twist. As the wind roared — with a 97 mph gust at Colorado Springs Airport — snow piled up across the region, with 6 to 10 inches in northern El Paso County and about a foot in Woodland Park.

Eighteen of the 27 flights scheduled to leave Colorado Springs on Wednesday were canceled, said airport spokeswoman Aidan Ryan. All 29 arrivals were canceled.

By 1:30 p.m., all runways were closed at Denver International Airport, and more than 1,000 flights were canceled.

In the high country, mountain passes were closing for avalanche control.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center rated avalanche danger for the Front Range as high and warned people against traveling in slide-prone areas. Natural and human-triggered avalanches "are very likely" and could "break hundreds or thousands of feet wide" and from "thousands of feet above you," the center said.

"With the historic avalanches we've seen lately, please consider that you're usual hiding spots in the thick timber may not be safe," the avalanche center wrote. "You need to consider what's above you, even if it's way above you."

The Gazette's Jakob Rodgers and Liz Forster contributed to this report.