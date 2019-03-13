-Click here for a complete list of closures and delays

Snow driven by winds approaching 100 mph shut down the Pikes Peak region Wednesday and stranded hundreds of drivers on roads in Colorado Springs and across El Paso County.

By mid-afternoon, county Search and Rescue crews had a 600-call backlog, said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby.

But as highways closed, businesses shuttered and frigid temperatures hit, most residents hunkered down as officials warned them to stay home while a winter storm with hurricane-force winds slammed the region.

Interstate 25 was shut down between North Academy Boulevard and all the way to Castle Rock about noon Wednesday because of multiple crashes, near zero visibility and slick road surfaces, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Wind-driven snowflakes hit Colorado Springs and snow was pounding Monument Hill as gusts topping 50 mph blew in. Weather cameras along Interstate 25 showed blizzard conditions in northern El Paso County, as the Colorado Department of Transportation announced chain restrictions.

In eastern El Paso County, U.S. 24 was closed from Falcon to Limon. Interstate 70 was gated from Denver to Kansas. Drivers were backed up on Woodmen Road as visibility dropped to just a few yards in Falcon.

In Teller County, the storm slammed Divide and Cripple Creek, making travel treacherous. Woodland Park had a foot of snow by 2 p.m.

Wind is picking up and we’re finally seeing some flurries blow around here in SW Colorado Springs. @csgazette pic.twitter.com/eC6pkrgFjq — Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) March 13, 2019

Most schools, government offices and Air Force bases were closed and few cars made their way through a Pikes Peak region fully braced for a blizzard. Medical offices were calling it a day, most notably VA's Floyd Lindstrom Clinic, which canceled afternoon appointments.

A lot can change in an hour when you’re in a bomb cyclone. This is near 24 and Marksheffel. #Snowicane #BombCyclone @csgazette pic.twitter.com/GxlJi6mtbL — Kaitlin Durbin (@njKaitlinDurbin) March 13, 2019

Even the Army finally caved to Mother Nature, sending most Fort Carson troops home shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Pueblo say it will get worse as winds begin to howl.

"The more people on the road, the higher likelihood of crashes happening today," the Colorado State Patrol warned on Twitter. "We are giving you complete permission, 100 percent guaranteed, no questions asked to STAY HOME TODAY."

Satellite imagery of the intense cyclogenesis occurring over southern Colorado right now. #COwx #Colorado pic.twitter.com/hagJTkFHZ9 — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) March 13, 2019

Most people were heeding the advice amid the most touted storm in years to hit the Pikes Peak region. It has picked up names including "bomb cyclone," "thunder blizzard," and a local favorite "snowicane."

Crashes were few, even as police in Fountain and Colorado Springs went on "accident alert" status, which allows drivers in fender-benders to report the wreck after the storm.

The Weather Service says the hype should be believed, warning that travel will range from "difficult to impossible" by afternoon.

That whole "snowicane" thing has a ring of truth. Weather Service meteorologist Eric Peterson said barometric pressure readings at the center of the storm had fallen to 975 mb. That's hurricane territory, and unofficial record for the lowest pressure ever recorded in Colorado.

"We'll see hurricane force winds this afternoon," Peterson predicted.

But it's a hurricane with a Colorado twist. Those winds, topping 70 mph, will be pushing snow, as much as 7 inches of it today with a bit more coming in tonight.

Snow was already piling up in Teller County before dawn, with flakes pounding Cripple Creek.

And the wind was blowing in, too. Gusts this morning hit 51 mph, at the Colorado Springs Airport, where airlines had already canceled more than a dozen planned flights Wednesday. Gusts reached 74 mph by 1 p.m.

"In preparation for the winter storm anticipated to hit Colorado Springs today, the Colorado Springs Airport has initiated a snow alert that will continue until the storm has passed," the airport said in a news release. "All essential airport staff are reporting to the airport and will be running continuous shifts to ensure the airport continues to stay open and the runways safe and operational."

Denver International Airport was preparing for the storm as airlines canceled hundreds of flights Wednesday.

Travelers should check with their airlines before heading out.

The first signs of the storm were enough to shutter churches, nonprofits and courts.

Colorado Springs even shut the gates on two of its iconic attractions: Garden of the Gods and Palmer Park were closed to visitors Wednesday.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced at 10:30 a.m. that deputies would only respond to the most serious calls as wintry weather and wind closed in.

The state of Colorado sent an early morning news release telling its workers to stay home.

"State of Colorado government offices in Denver and surrounding suburban counties will be closed due to anticipated extreme weather conditions today," the state said.

The state Department of Revenue said driver's license offices in the Pikes Peak region and Denver were closed Wednesday, too.

The agency said those desperate for license help during the storm could head online.

"The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles offers 35 online services at mydmv.colorado.gov," the agency said.

In Black Forest, where the storm is expected to be at its fiercest, firefighters were thankful for empty roads.

"Thank you for heeding our warnings!" the fire department said on Twitter. "May your hot cocoa be delicious and your day cozy!"

In Denver, Gazette news partner 9News warned that drivers in the northern reaches of the state and on the Eastern Plains will face whiteout conditions.

"The combination of wind and snow will create visibility of less than 100 yards at times during the afternoon and evening," 9News reported. "Please be careful if you absolutely have to go out today."

The storm brought the first activation of the new Emergency Coordination Center off Mark Dabling Boulevard, which brings together El Paso County and Colorado Springs officials for crisis management.

County spokesman Matt Steiner said officials were ready for the blizzard.

"We're ready for the weather to start rolling in," Steiner said.

In Colorado Springs, the city had all of its plow drivers at work and ready for snow.

"When the snow starts we will concentrate primarily on our main arterials and emergency routes until storm passes," the city said in a news release.

In the high country, mountain passes were closing for avalanche control.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center rated avalanche danger for the Front Range as high and warned people against traveling in slide-prone areas. Natural and human-triggered avalanches "are very likely" and could "break hundreds or thousands of feet wide" and from "thousands of feet above you," the center said.

"With the historic avalanches we've seen lately, please consider that you're usual hiding spots in the thick timber may not be safe," the avalanche center wrote. "You need to consider what's above you, even if it's way above you."

Reporter Liz Forster contributed to this report