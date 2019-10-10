The first measurable snow in the autumn of 2019 is falling around many parts of Colorado.
Colorado Springs is forecast to get as much as 3 inches of snow Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. A high temperature of 28 is expected, less than 24 hours after Colorado Springs reached a high of 80.
A winter weather advisory from the weather service will continue throughout the day, expiring at 6 p.m. for northern El Paso County. A freeze warning has been issued for northern areas of the county from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. Friday.
Here are some snow totals as of Thursday morning.
Steamboat Springs - 6.6 inches
Vail - 4.5 inches
Golden - 3 inches
Boulder - 2 inches
Loveland - 2 inches
Fort Collins - 2 inches
Estes Park - 6.7 inches
Breckenridge - 6 inches
Redstone - 3.2 inches
Crescent Village - 3.5 inches
Kittredge - 3 inches
Milner - 4.5 inches
Montrose - 1.7 inches
Westminster - 2.2 inches