The first measurable snow in the autumn of 2019 is falling around many parts of Colorado.

Colorado Springs is forecast to get as much as 3 inches of snow Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. A high temperature of 28 is expected, less than 24 hours after Colorado Springs reached a high of 80.

A winter weather advisory from the weather service will continue throughout the day, expiring at 6 p.m. for northern El Paso County. A freeze warning has been issued for northern areas of the county from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. Friday.

Click here for live weather updates.

Here are some snow totals as of Thursday morning.

Steamboat Springs - 6.6 inches

Vail - 4.5 inches

Golden - 3 inches

Boulder - 2 inches

Loveland - 2 inches

Fort Collins - 2 inches

Estes Park - 6.7 inches

Breckenridge - 6 inches

Redstone - 3.2 inches

Crescent Village - 3.5 inches

Kittredge - 3 inches

Milner - 4.5 inches

Montrose - 1.7 inches

Westminster - 2.2 inches

Tags

Load comments