Though much of the heavy snowfall has subsided, a cold front that arrived Monday left its mark across the state. The mountains received more than a foot of snow, while Colorado Springs and Denver got more than an inch.
According to Gazette news partner 9News and the National Weather Service in Pueblo, here are some of the latest snow totals across the state, as of Wednesday morning:
Sawpit, 18.8 inches
Wolf Creek Pass, 17 inches
Meeker Park, 12 inches
Ouray, 12 inches
Coal Bank Pass, 11 inches
Telluride, 11 inches
Snowmass Village, 7.5 inches
Ridgway, 7.5 inches
Westcliffe, 7 inches
Red Mountain Pass, 7 inches
Penrose, 6 inches
Cortez, 5.6 inches
Rangely, 5.6 inches
Hahns Peak, 5.5 inches
Beulah, 5.5 inches
Steamboat Springs, 5 inches
Monarch Pass, 5 inches
Copper Mountain, 4.5 inches
Silverton, 4.5 inches
Durango, 4.1 inches
Florence, 4 inches
Canon City, 4 inches
Leadville, 3.7 inches
Estes Park, 3.5 inches
Boulder, 3.3 inches
Pagosa Springs, 3.2 inches
Guanella Pass, 3 inches
Gunnison, 2.8 inches
3 miles east-northeast of Manitou Springs, 2.5 inches
Rye, 2 inches
Buelah, 1.8 inches
Florissant, 1.7 inches
Denver International Airport, 1.6 inches
Colorado Springs, 1.6 inches
Buena Vista, 1.6 inches
Silverthorne, 1.5 inches
New Castle, 1.5 inches
Longs Peak, 1.5 inches
Nederland, 1.5 inches
Cripple Creek, 1.5 inches
Peterson Air Force Bas, 1.5 inches
Fountain, 1.5 inches
Niwot, 1.4 inches
Monument, 1.3 inches
Pueblo, 1.3 inches
Security/Widefield, 1.3 inches
Rifle, 1.2 inches
Federal Heights, 0.6 inches
Thornton, 0.5 inches
Lone Tree, 0.5 inches
Lakewood, 0.3 inches