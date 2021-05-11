May snow showers broke snow total records in parts of Colorado on Monday.
Here's a list of snow totals around Colorado during the past 24 hours:
- Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado Springs - 2.6 inches
- Falcon - 2.5 inches
- Woodland Park - 3.3 inches
- Florissant - 1.9 inches
- Walsenburg - 5 inches
- Rye - 5.5 inches
- Westcliffe - 2.8 inches
- Fowler - 1.8 inches
- Thornton - 2.9 inches
- Greenwood Village - 1.7 inches
- Evergreen - 2.2. inches
- Breckenridge - 4.3 inches
- Loveland Pass - 5 inches
- Fort Collins - 1.9 inches
- Nederland - 4.5 inches
- Estes Park - 8.8 inches
A winter weather advisory is in effect in Colorado Springs until noon Tuesday as wet roadways could be slick and the chance of snow likely throughout the morning, the National Weather in Pueblo said. Read more here.