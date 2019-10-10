The first snow of the season arrived in many parts of Colorado on Thursday.

Here are some snow totals as of Thursday afternoon.

Black Forest - 2 inches

Boulder - 3.3 inches

Breckenridge - 6 inches

Crescent Village - 3.5 inches

Estes Park - 6.7 inches

Florissant - 2.7 inches

Fort Collins - 2 inches

Fountain - 1.5 inches

Golden - 3 inches

Kittredge - 3 inches

Loveland - 2 inches

Milner - 4.5 inches

Montrose - 1.7 inches

Pueblo West - 1.7 inches

Redstone - 3.2 inches

Steamboat Springs - 6.6 inches

Vail - 4.5 inches

Westminster - 2.2 inches

MORE COVERAGE:

Tags

Load comments