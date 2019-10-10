The first snow of the season arrived in many parts of Colorado on Thursday.
Here are some snow totals as of Thursday afternoon.
Black Forest - 2 inches
Boulder - 3.3 inches
Breckenridge - 6 inches
Crescent Village - 3.5 inches
Estes Park - 6.7 inches
Florissant - 2.7 inches
Fort Collins - 2 inches
Fountain - 1.5 inches
Golden - 3 inches
Kittredge - 3 inches
Loveland - 2 inches
Milner - 4.5 inches
Montrose - 1.7 inches
Pueblo West - 1.7 inches
Redstone - 3.2 inches
Steamboat Springs - 6.6 inches
Vail - 4.5 inches
Westminster - 2.2 inches
Thursday’s storm in Colorado Springs was a shift worker — in by 9 a.m. and out by 5 p.m. — but its work caused chaos for some parts of Colorado.
DENVER — As heavy snow moved into the Denver metro area on Thursday, slick roads led to dozens of crashes during the morning commute.
Flights in and out of Denver International Airport are being delayed and canceled as a winter storm continues to blast through Colorado.
While some cursed Thursday's snow storm across Colorado, others sang praises. Ski season was on the way.
It felt a lot more like winter on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, when temperatures plunged and snow fell around Colorado Springs and many other part…