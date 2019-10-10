The first snow of the season arrived in many parts of Colorado on Thursday.

Here are some snow totals as of Thursday afternoon.

Black Forest - 2 inches

Boulder - 3.3 inches

Breckenridge - 6 inches

Crescent Village - 3.5 inches

Estes Park - 6.7 inches

Florissant - 2.7 inches

Fort Collins - 2 inches

Fountain - 1.5 inches

Golden - 3 inches

Kittredge - 3 inches

Loveland - 2 inches

Milner - 4.5 inches

Montrose - 1.7 inches

Pueblo West - 1.7 inches

Redstone - 3.2 inches

Steamboat Springs - 6.6 inches

Vail - 4.5 inches

Westminster - 2.2 inches

MORE COVERAGE:

+3 Colorado Springs' first fall snow packs a punch, leaves freezing temperatures behind Thursday’s storm in Colorado Springs was a shift worker — in by 9 a.m. and out by 5 p.m. — but its work caused chaos for some parts of Colorado.

Nearly 100 crashes reported as heavy snow arrives in Colorado DENVER — As heavy snow moved into the Denver metro area on Thursday, slick roads led to dozens of crashes during the morning commute.

Heavy snow causes major delays, cancellations at Denver International Airport Flights in and out of Denver International Airport are being delayed and canceled as a winter storm continues to blast through Colorado.

Colorado ski areas welcome snow, opening day appears imminent While some cursed Thursday's snow storm across Colorado, others sang praises. Ski season was on the way.