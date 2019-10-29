102919-news-snowfeature 03.jpg
Buy Now

Howie McGill walks to the library in the falling snow past the mural “Fire in My Sol” that stretches along the south wall of the library’s surface parking lot on West Pikes Peak Avenue in Colorado Springs on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)

The following 24-hour snow totals had been reported by the National Weather Service as of 8 p.m. on Tuesday:

Longmont: 5 inches 

Arvada: 2.4 inches 

Boulder: 2.8 inches 

Aurora: 6 inches

Erie: 4 inches 

Greeley: 4.3 inches 

Denver: 5.9 inches

Evergreen: 1.6 inches

Franktown: 5 inches 

Thornton: 4 inches 

Castle Rock: 2.5 inches 

Broomfield: 2.5 inches 

Nederland: 2.3 inches 

Estes Park: 3 inches 

Fort Collins: 4 inches 

Gunnison: 4 inches

About a half-inch of snow had been measured at the Colorado Springs Airport as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo reported. 

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory from 3 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday for El Paso County, along with parts of Chaffee and Fremont counties. 

Five to 9 inches of snow is predicted to accumulate in central and eastern Chaffee County and Fremont County and 4 to 6 inches in southern El Paso County.

A winter storm warning was issued for higher elevations in East Lake County, western Chaffee County and the eastern Sawatch mountains, where 5 to 10 inches are expected, according to the weather service. 

Tuesday's snow comes on the heels of a snowfall records made in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. 

In Colorado Springs, 5.5 inches of snow fell on Monday, beating the previous daily record of 0.9 inches set on Oct. 28, 1991, the agency reported. Nearly four inches of snow hit the ground in Pueblo, where the previous record for Oct. 28 was 2.9 inches in 1917.

Reach Olivia at olivia.prentzel@gazette.com.

Twitter: @oliviaprentzel

Tags

Load comments