The following 24-hour snow totals had been reported by the National Weather Service as of 8 p.m. on Tuesday:
Longmont: 5 inches
Arvada: 2.4 inches
Boulder: 2.8 inches
Aurora: 6 inches
Erie: 4 inches
Greeley: 4.3 inches
Denver: 5.9 inches
Evergreen: 1.6 inches
Franktown: 5 inches
Thornton: 4 inches
Castle Rock: 2.5 inches
Broomfield: 2.5 inches
Nederland: 2.3 inches
Estes Park: 3 inches
Fort Collins: 4 inches
Gunnison: 4 inches
About a half-inch of snow had been measured at the Colorado Springs Airport as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo reported.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory from 3 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday for El Paso County, along with parts of Chaffee and Fremont counties.
Five to 9 inches of snow is predicted to accumulate in central and eastern Chaffee County and Fremont County and 4 to 6 inches in southern El Paso County.
A winter storm warning was issued for higher elevations in East Lake County, western Chaffee County and the eastern Sawatch mountains, where 5 to 10 inches are expected, according to the weather service.
Tuesday's snow comes on the heels of a snowfall records made in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.
In Colorado Springs, 5.5 inches of snow fell on Monday, beating the previous daily record of 0.9 inches set on Oct. 28, 1991, the agency reported. Nearly four inches of snow hit the ground in Pueblo, where the previous record for Oct. 28 was 2.9 inches in 1917.