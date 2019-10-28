The following snow totals have been reported by the National Weather Service for Oct. 27-Oct. 28, as of 7 a.m. Monday:
Colorado Springs Airport: 4.9 inches
Fountain: 5 inches
Peterson Air Force Base: 5 inches
Southwest Colorado Springs: 5.6 inches
U.S. Air Force Academy: 2 inches
Woodland Park: 3.6 inches
Denver: 6.6 inches
Cañon City: 4 inches
Texas Creek: 5.3 inches
Estes Park: 12 inches
Pueblo West: 3 inches
Genesee: 8.6 inches
Westminster: 7.4 inches
Strasburg: 4.3 inches
The National Weather Service in Pueblo issued a winter weather advisory from 4 p.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday for El Paso and Teller counties, along with Lake, Chaffee, Fremont, Pueblo and Huerfano counties. Up to a foot of snow was initially predicted for high elevation areas such as Rampart Range and Pikes Peak.
Snow is expected to taper off by Monday afternoon, but more is on the way, forecasters say. There's a 50% chance of snow after noon on Tuesday. One to 2 inches could accumulate during the day and between 2 to 4 Tuesday night, according to the weather service.
Most schools and several military bases in the area were closed Monday ahead of the storm. Click here for a complete list of school delays and closures.
Officials warned motorists of dangerous road conditions as heavy snow dumped across roadways in the Pikes Peak region. El Paso County deployed 33 snow plow operators about 4:30 p.m. Sunday to treat hills and bridges in heavy traffic areas. Fountain and Colorado Springs police are on accident alert status.
The Colorado Department of Transportation reduced the speed limit to 45 mph along the Interstate 25 'Gap' between Monument and Castle Rock.
Click here for traffic updates around Colorado Springs, and here for road conditions around Colorado.
Stay with the gazette.com for live weather updates.