The following snow totals have been reported by the National Weather Service for Oct. 27-Oct. 28, as of 7 a.m. Monday:

Colorado Springs Airport: 4.9 inches

Fountain: 5 inches

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Peterson Air Force Base: 5 inches

Southwest Colorado Springs: 5.6 inches

U.S. Air Force Academy: 2 inches

Woodland Park: 3.6 inches

Denver: 6.6 inches

Cañon City: 4 inches

Texas Creek: 5.3 inches

Estes Park: 12 inches

Pueblo West: 3 inches

Genesee: 8.6 inches

Westminster: 7.4 inches

Strasburg: 4.3 inches

The National Weather Service in Pueblo issued a winter weather advisory from 4 p.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday for El Paso and Teller counties, along with Lake, Chaffee, Fremont, Pueblo and Huerfano counties. Up to a foot of snow was initially predicted for high elevation areas such as Rampart Range and Pikes Peak.

Snow is expected to taper off by Monday afternoon, but more is on the way, forecasters say. There's a 50% chance of snow after noon on Tuesday. One to 2 inches could accumulate during the day and between 2 to 4 Tuesday night, according to the weather service.

Most schools and several military bases in the area were closed Monday ahead of the storm. Click here for a complete list of school delays and closures.

Officials warned motorists of dangerous road conditions as heavy snow dumped across roadways in the Pikes Peak region. El Paso County deployed 33 snow plow operators about 4:30 p.m. Sunday to treat hills and bridges in heavy traffic areas. Fountain and Colorado Springs police are on accident alert status.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reduced the speed limit to 45 mph along the Interstate 25 'Gap' between Monument and Castle Rock.

Click here for traffic updates around Colorado Springs, and here for road conditions around Colorado.

Stay with the gazette.com for live weather updates.