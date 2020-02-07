Some Colorado Springs residents saw 9 inches of snow by lunchtime Friday, with similar amounts also reported in Manitou Springs and Black Forest and near the Air Force Academy, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Peterson Air Force Base received 5 inches of snow, the Air Force Academy received 8.5 inches and up to 9 inches was reported in Black Forest. Farther west in the Pikes Peak region, Manitou Springs saw just over 8 inches of snow.

Farther south, Fountain had received 2.5 inches, and Pueblo West had received nearly a half foot of the white fluffy stuff.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

North of Colorado Springs, the Denver metro received up to 6.5 inches, including 4.5 inches of snow measured at Denver International Airport.

Loveland Pass saw more than 32.2 inches of snow by Friday evening, data from the National Weather Service showed. Rabbit Ears pass received more than 50 inches, Copper Mountain more than 33.6 inches.

Here's a look at snow totals in the Pikes Peak region and across Colorado on Friday:

- Rabbit Ears Pass: 51.8 inches

- Copper Mountain: 33.6 inches

- Loveland Pass: 32.2 inches

- Hayden: 25 inches

- Steamboat Springs: 19 inches

- Vail: 16 inches

- Colorado Springs: 9 inches

- Manitou Springs: 8.2 inches

- Florissant: 7.2 inches

- Woodland Park: 7 inches

- Monarch Pass: 7 inches

- Pueblo West: 5.6 inches

- Divide: 4.2 inches

- Calhan: 3 inches

- Cañon City: 3 inches