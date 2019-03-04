Snow plow
A snow plow makes a turn on N. Tejon St. on Sunday. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

 JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
A snowy weekend buried Colorado in white power and led to school closures and a challenging commute for Pikes Peak area residents.

The following Colorado snow totals for the last 24 hours that have been reported by the National Weather Service for March 4, 2019, as of 9:45 a.m.

Around Colorado

Air Force Academy - 5.3 inches at 8 p.m., Sunday

Aurora - 5.2 inches at 10:10 p.m., Sunday

Boulder — 5 inches at 9:42 a.m., Sunday

Castle Pines - 2.3 inches at 10:15 a.m., Sunday

Centennial - 5 inches at 1:03 p.m., Sunday 

Colorado Springs — 9.3 inches at 9 p.m., Sunday

Denver International Airport — 4.3 inches at 10 p.m., Sunday

Estes Park — 17 inches at 1 p.m., Sunday

Loveland Pass — 27.5 inches at 5:14 a.m.. Monday

Manitou Springs — 8.3 inches at 7:20 p.m., Sunday

Monarch Pass - 30 inches at 5:38 a.m., Monday

Monument — 4 inches at 7:31 a.m., Monday

Mount Audubon - 35 inches at 5:14 a.m., Monday 

Peterson AFB — 9.1 inches at 6:15 p.m., Sunday

Silverthorne - 26.2 inches at 5:14 a.m., Monday

Wolf Creek Pass - 30 pinches at 6:48 a.m., Monday

Ski Resorts (new snow in the last 24 hours)

Arapahoe Basin - 9 inches

Copper Mountain - 19 inches

Breckenridge Ski Resort - 16 inches

Beaver Creek Resort - 16 inches

Keystone - 12 inches

Loveland Ski Area - 7 inches

Monarch Mountain - 8 inches

Purgatory Resort - 8 inches

Ski Cooper - 13 inches 

Steamboat Ski Resort - 3 inches

Telluride Ski Resort - 14 inches

Winter Park - 11 inches

Wolf Creek - 10 inches

Vail Ski Resort - 15 inches

