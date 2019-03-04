A snowy weekend buried Colorado in white power and led to school closures and a challenging commute for Pikes Peak area residents.
The following Colorado snow totals for the last 24 hours that have been reported by the National Weather Service for March 4, 2019, as of 9:45 a.m.
Around Colorado
Air Force Academy - 5.3 inches at 8 p.m., Sunday
Aurora - 5.2 inches at 10:10 p.m., Sunday
Boulder — 5 inches at 9:42 a.m., Sunday
Castle Pines - 2.3 inches at 10:15 a.m., Sunday
Centennial - 5 inches at 1:03 p.m., Sunday
Colorado Springs — 9.3 inches at 9 p.m., Sunday
Denver International Airport — 4.3 inches at 10 p.m., Sunday
Estes Park — 17 inches at 1 p.m., Sunday
Loveland Pass — 27.5 inches at 5:14 a.m.. Monday
Manitou Springs — 8.3 inches at 7:20 p.m., Sunday
Monarch Pass - 30 inches at 5:38 a.m., Monday
Monument — 4 inches at 7:31 a.m., Monday
Mount Audubon - 35 inches at 5:14 a.m., Monday
Peterson AFB — 9.1 inches at 6:15 p.m., Sunday
Silverthorne - 26.2 inches at 5:14 a.m., Monday
Wolf Creek Pass - 30 pinches at 6:48 a.m., Monday
Ski Resorts (new snow in the last 24 hours)
Arapahoe Basin - 9 inches
Copper Mountain - 19 inches
Breckenridge Ski Resort - 16 inches
Beaver Creek Resort - 16 inches
Keystone - 12 inches
Loveland Ski Area - 7 inches
Monarch Mountain - 8 inches
Purgatory Resort - 8 inches
Ski Cooper - 13 inches
Steamboat Ski Resort - 3 inches
Telluride Ski Resort - 14 inches
Winter Park - 11 inches
Wolf Creek - 10 inches
Vail Ski Resort - 15 inches