A dazzling sky show awaits Colorado stargazers this weekend.

Catch a shooting star during the Leonid meteor shower, remaining active until the very end of November. Keep your eyes toward the sky Saturday evening into early Sunday morning for the peak of this natural light show with up to 20 shooting stars per hour expected.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Assuming mother nature doesn’t crash this stargazing party, viewing conditions are likely to remain split across Colorado ranging from good to fair.

According to EarthSky.org, nearly 3,000 meteors per minute rained down during the Leonid Meteor Shower on the morning of November 17, 1966. It was one of the most impressive sightings in the history of the Leonid Meteor Showers, which filled the sky with 40 to 50 shooting stars per second during a span of just 15 minutes

Some of the best stargazing spots in the state include The Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, Horsetooth Reservoir, and The Paint Mines Interactive Park. For photography tips, click here.