An investigation is underway after a male victim was allegedly robbed at gunpoint at a condominium near ski lifts at Keystone Resort on Sunday morning. Authorities believe the victim may have been lured by the suspect after using a dating app.
The Summit County Sheriff's Office initially responded to a welfare check about a man’s screams at about 5:58 a.m. Sunday at the Slopeside Condominiums in Keystone.
The victim, who was responding to a dating app, asked the suspect for directions in the Mountain House area, according to a report from the sheriff’s office. Authorities believe the man may have been lured to the area by the suspect.
The suspect has not yet been located. He was last seen running on a sidewalk headed east. Officers from Dillon and Silverthorne assisted in the search for the suspect.
Read more at outtherecolorado.com.
The Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery in Keystone over the weekend. https://t.co/soqz3pFbzx#SumCO— SCSOPIO (@SummitSheriffCO) December 23, 2019