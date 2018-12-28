The ski slopes are looking to be a fine place to start the new year.
Vail Mountain on Friday boasted the most open terrain in Colorado, with all of its 5,289 acres available. The resort tallied 13 inches of snow in the past week to add to its 134 inches-and-counting leading up to a weekend with more powder in the forecast.
The second-earliest opening for Blue Sky Basin has highlighted what resort CEO Doug Lovell called “a legendary start to the season.” In a news release, he called it “the strongest start to the season in decades.”
Ski areas all around the state are celebrating Mother Nature, who largely left powder hounds’ prayers unanswered last winter.
This week left double-digit snow totals in northern and southern mountains. Steamboat Resort reported 22 inches in the past seven days, while Telluride Ski Resort logged the same amount down the Western Slope.
Closer to the Front Range, Breckenridge logged 16 inches on the week, while Beaver Creek and Winter Park each enjoyed 14. Arapahoe Basin and Copper Mountain each picked up 11.
OpenSnow.com, the sport’s trusted weather source, is calling for soft turns on New Year’s Eve, thanks to a storm predicted to roll across many mountains Saturday night through Tuesday. “This will likely not be a big storm,” the site read Friday, “but 2-8 inches of snow would be a nice way to end the year.”
Here’s a look at mid-mountain depths across ski country:
A-Basin: 40
Aspen Highlands: 34
Aspen Mountain: 28
Beaver Creek: 33
Breckenridge: 45
Buttermilk: 19
Ski Cooper: 33
Copper Mountain: 34
Echo Mountain 18
Eldora: 25
Granby Ranch: 19
Keystone: 32
Loveland: 38
Monarch: 37
Powderhorn: 33
Purgatory: 28
Silverton: 60
Snowmass: 27
Steamboat: 41
Sunlight: 32
Telluride: 40
Vail: 44
Winter Park: 43
Wolf Creek: 41