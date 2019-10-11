The opening day of Colorado's ski season took a dramatic turn Friday.
Just when it seemed Keystone Resort would have bragging rights by announcing its kickoff Saturday, Arapahoe Basin countered two hours later on Friday, saying it would turn the Black Mountain Express at 3:30 p.m. that afternoon.
Attempts to reach A-Basin CEO Alan Henceroth were unsuccessful, but in a press release he said: “We did this because the snow is really good, our people are anxious and we are ready to go. We thought it would be fun.”
Players in the race to open have always spoken friendly of the competition. But it was impossible not to sense some bad blood this year: In the first season without A-Basin on the Epic Pass — the ski area jumped on the rival Ikon Pass — Vail Resorts, Inc., invested big in an automated snowmaking system at Keystone, the size and scale of which this state has never seen.
“We just wanted to get open as soon as possible to provide a long season for our Epic Pass holders,” Keystone spokeswoman Loryn Roberson said in a phone Friday afternoon, minutes before A-Basin crashed the storyline of the resort’s earliest opening since Oct. 11, 1995.
The River Run Gondola and Montezuma Express are set to turn as early as possible Saturday at Keystone. But 4 miles up Loveland Pass on Friday, A-Basin was welcoming skiers and riders rushing out of work on short notice. A-Basin usually announces two days before opening.
In a phone call Thursday amid the high country snowstorm that officially started the countdown to opening, Henceroth hinted the notice could be 24 hours this time.
“The race is fun,” he said, “but our real race is with ourselves. The earlier the better. It’s good for employees, good for guests, good for business. We just want to get open as soon as we can.”
As for Keystone? “Yeah, it’d be fun to open before them.”
Schoolmarm, Keystone’s longest run at 3 1/2 miles starting near 11,600 feet, and adjoining trails were lined with 53 snowguns this summer, ready to fire the moment conditions allowed, no manpower required. And conditions were indeed ideal for hours on end Thursday.
It could be “any day now,” read a release Thursday from Vail, celebrating the storm.
“We are going to open……….Soon,” A-Basin tweeted later that night.
The morning hours went Friday without an announcement from A-Basin; the anticipated 24-hour notice ticking away while Henceroth wrote a tease on his blog, attached with pictures of the powder-covered High Noon run: “This is going to be a fantastic weekend.”
The press release came at 11:45 a.m.: “Keystone Positioned to be the First Ski Resort to Open in North America on Saturday, Oct. 12 — The Resort’s Earliest Opening in More than 20 Years.”
Then another at 1:51 p.m.: “Arapahoe Basin Ski Area Opens TODAY.”
So A-Basin will maintain its reputation as The Legend. The mountain has hosted Colorado’s first skiers seven times in the past eight years, sharing the day once with Loveland in that span and losing only to Wolf Creek last October. Friday will be the earliest opening since Wolf Creek’s celebration on Oct. 8, 2011.
A-Basin was to hand out $15 tickets at the window and sling $5 beers until 6 p.m. First chair was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. the next morning — shortly before festivities were set for Keystone.
Reached there later, Roberson was shuffling with plans, including free pancake breakfasts to the first 100 guests. “It’s been a rollercoaster,” she said.
She extended congratulations to A-Basin.
“Our teams have been hard at work, and we can’t wait to kick off the season at 9 a.m.,” she said. “The fun has just begun.”