After initially announcing hope of a late return to skiing, two Colorado resorts on Friday joined a growing list to call an end to the 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Copper Mountain and Eldora Mountain, both represented by Powdr Corporation, told their customers that there were no plans to run lifts again before their scheduled closures in mid-April. Both had shut down last weekend, along with all of the state's slopes, in light of an executive order by Gov. Jared Polis.
Copper, though, expressed the hope of some other ski areas.
"It is our fundamental belief that spending time in the mountains is good for the soul," said resort president Dustin Lyman, "and if there is any chance for late spring skiing and riding, Copper will be prepared to reopen."
Officials at Aspen Snowmass, with its original closure set for April 19, also have said they would offer late-season access if possible. In announcing closures earlier this week, Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz in a letter said he hoped guests could eventually return to Breckenridge Resort, which stayed open until the second weekend of June in 2019. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area's last day of 2019 was July 4.
As of Friday, the governor's executive order for ski area closures was in place through April 6.
"He can always extend the closure," A-Basin CEO Alan Henceroth wrote in his blog. "And, sooner or later, we are going to get Arapahoe Basin open again."