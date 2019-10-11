The opening day of Colorado's ski season took a dramatic turn Friday.
Just when it seemed Keystone Resort would have bragging rights by announcing its kickoff Saturday, Arapahoe Basin countered less than two hours later on Friday, saying it would turn the Black Mountain Express at 3:30 p.m. that afternoon.
Attempts to reach A-Basin CEO Alan Henceroth weren’t immediately successful, but in a press release he said: “We did this because the snow is really good, our people are anxious and we are ready to go. We thought it would be fun.”
Players in the race to open have always spoken friendly of the competition. But it was impossible not to sense some bad blood this year: In the first year without A-Basin on the Epic Pass — the ski area jumped on the rival Ikon Pass — Vail Resorts, Inc., invested big in an automated snowmaking system at Keystone the size and scale of which are unmatched in the state.
“We just wanted to get open as soon as possible to provide a long season for our Epic Pass holders,” Keystone spokeswoman Loryn Roberson said in a phone Friday afternoon, minutes before A-Basin crashed the storyline of the resort’s earliest opening since Oct. 11, 1995.
On Saturday, the River Run Gondola and Montezuma Express are set to turn as early as possible at Keystone. But 4 miles up Loveland Pass on Friday, skiers and riders were rushing out of work on short notice. A-Basin usually announces two days before opening.
A-Basin was to hand out $15 tickets at the window and sling $5 beers until 6 p.m.
