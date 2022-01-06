Another storm has blanketed many of Colorado's ski areas with a welcome layer of snow.
The latest barrage hit the northern and central mountains overnight Wednesday, leaving more than a foot of fresh powder in its wake.
Steamboat was the big winner with 18 inches in the past 24 hours. Loveland Ski Area, Arapahoe Basin, Winter Park and Breckenridge all reported receiving more than a foot overnight.
"Got snow? We sure do!" Breckenridge Resort said on Twitter. "We received 15 inches overnight and 5 feet since the start of the holidays."
Farther south, skiers and riders at Monarch Mountain woke up to 9 inches of new snow Thursday.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only