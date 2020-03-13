Five employees of a Colorado ski area are in quarantine, with one of them scheduled to be tested for coronavirus Friday, a CEO wrote in his blog.
Alan Henceroth, head of Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, said that the employee was working in the call center last weekend and has since fallen ill. As part of "an abundance of caution," he wrote, the work place was being "comprehensively cleaned" a second time Friday.
"Further efforts include increased cleaning across the ski area especially in the Kids Center and Food and Beverage operations," Henceroth wrote. "We anticipate the Call Center and all ski area operations to be open Saturday."
A-Basin is one of four ski areas in Summit County, where Colorado's first COVID-19 case was detected. As of Friday afternoon, some of the state's biggest clusters of cases had been found in Eagle (16) and Pitkin (10) counties, which are home to Vail Mountain and Aspen Snowmass, respectively.
Those two resorts continue running lifts and along with others have announced increased efforts to clean and to enforce social distancing.
Colorado Ski Country USA, the trade group representing A-Basin and Snowmass and the majority of the state's destinations, has echoed Gov. Jared Polis' call for higher-risk people to avoid the high country.
