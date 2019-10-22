loveland ski area

FILE PHOTO -- Adam Christopher of Denver skis the double black No. 4 Headwall Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at Loveland Ski Area after a recent storm left seven inches of powder on the Colorado ski area. A storm late Tuesday into Wednesday could give the mountain up to eight inches. A stronger system is forecasted by Opensnow.com to hit the mountains Thursday into Friday bringing 6-12 inches of powder for skiers before the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK, THE GAZETTE

With plenty of additional snow predicted for the high country this week, another Colorado ski area announced plans to open for the season.

On Tuesday afternoon, a Loveland Ski Area official tweeted that lifts will begin running at 9 a.m. Friday.

Opening and closing dates for Colorado’s ski resorts for the 2019-2020 season

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, situated only a few miles from Loveland, kicked off Colorado's 2019/2020 season on Oct. 11. Keystone Resort opened a day later.

