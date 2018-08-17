Colorado’s senior U.S. senator said Friday during a visit to Fort Carson that he’s glad the Pentagon has dumped the idea of a parade for troops through Washington, after the price tag for the November event ballooned to $92 million.
Democrat Michel Bennet said the money would be better spent on programs for troops, rather than a parade to thank them for their service.
“It’s not like we have any lack of patriotism in America,” Bennet said after spending the morning with Colorado Springs soldiers.
The parade was a personal initiative of President Donald Trump, who got the idea during a visit to France. On Friday, Trump blamed city officials in Washington for the cancellation.
“When asked to give us a price for holding a great celebratory military parade, they wanted a number so ridiculously high that I cancelled it,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Never let someone hold you up!”
Bennet countered that the parade had more problems than its cost. He said America has had little historic appetite for ostentatious displays of its martial might.
While military parades are a staple from Pyongyang to Moscow, the U.S. has only infrequently put its troops on the ceremonial march.
The exceptions have been inaugural rites in Washington for newly elected presidents. Those parades traditionally have drawn a squadron of cadets from the Air Force Academy.
Trump, however, remains determined to have the Defense Department put on a show in Washington.
“Maybe we will do something next year in D.C. when the cost comes WAY DOWN,” Trump said on Twitter. “Now we can buy some more jet fighters!”
It may be raining on more than one Trump-inspired parade.
Bennet said the president’s push for a Space Force is facing Senate opposition.
The Trump administration this month rolled out its Space Force plan during a Pentagon gathering with Vice President Mike Pence, who announced Trump’s desire for a massive bureaucratic shift for the service including the creation of a “Department of the Space Force.”
The addition of a new Pentagon department, which brings a full staff of civilian leaders, could pile up costs, Bennet warned.
Bennet said the Pentagon and Congress need a tighter focus on military space missions, most of which fall under Air Force Space Command in Colorado Springs.
“I think we need to make sure we properly fund our Defense Department in respect to space,” Bennet said.
But Congress has boosted space spending for two years and is working to push Air Force efforts to reform space efforts.
Bennet said that endeavor and work underway in Colorado Springs could obviate the need for a new service.
“I suspect what we are already building toward is a better answer,” he said.
To create the Space Force, Trump will need enabling legislation. With tight margins for the GOP in the Senate, moderate Democrats such as Bennet could hold sway.
In the meantime, Bennet on Friday was worrying about a military problem he has less control over. The Army for months has mulled whether it will move Fort Carson’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team, which is switching from ground-pounding infantry to an armored unit.
The Pentagon was expected to announce a decision on the matter last week but has held off.
Bennet said the military has faced plenty of lobbying from lawmakers who would like to house the 4,000 troops involved.
“We’ve had lots of people in Congress try to do nefarious things to try to take them away from us,” Bennet said.
Bennet and the rest of Colorado’s congressional delegation have pushed back with a joint letter saying the brigade should stay put.
“It’s been great to see the entire delegation pull together with the governor,” he said.
Bennet had no word on when the Pentagon would announce its decision.
Contact Tom Roeder: 636-0240 Twitter: @xroederx