The state Senate gave initial approval Thursday to repealing Colorado's death penalty, signaling the state is on the verge of ending capital punishment after a dozen attempts in past years.
Senate Bill 100 still must pass a roll-call vote before it can advance to the House, but Democrats, most of whom support repeal, control both chambers of the Legislature, and Democratic Gov. Jared Polis has said he will sign the ban if it reaches his desk.
Twenty states and the District of Columbia have banned the death penalty.
The proposal would apply only to those sentenced after Jan. 1, and would not affect the three murderers on Colorado's death row. However, only one execution has been carried out in Colorado since capital punishment resumed in the U.S. in 1976: Gary Lee Davis in 1997 for the 1986 kidnapping, rape and murder of a neighbor.
"I don't think this bill will save lives," said Senate Republican leader Chris Holbert of Parker said. "We don't execute people in Colorado."
State Sen. Rhonda Fields, an Aurora Democrat whose son, Javad Marshall Fields, and his fiancee, Vivian Wolfe, were murdered by gang members in Aurora in 2005, has fought bans in the past and remained opposed to this year's proposed repeal of the death penalty.
Two of the men on death row, Sir Mario Owens and Robert Ray, were convicted in the killing of Fields' son to prevent him from testifying against Owens in an earlier murder.
"I stand with victims, because I am one," Fields said on the Senate floor Thursday.
Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver, one of the sponsors of the bill, said she understood Fields' stand, but noted the three men on death row would not be spared the possibility of being executed by her proposal.
Fields told Colorado Politics on Tuesday that she expects the bill to have enough votes to advance from the Senate to the House, adding, she hopes Polis will not commute the sentences of the men on death row if it becomes law.
The governor's spokesman, Conor Cahill, said Tuesday, "All clemency requests are weighty decisions that the governor will judge on their individual merits."
Opponents to the ban argued this week that the death penalty needed to be preserved for the worst offenders to keep murderers already sentenced to life without parole, from killing guards or other inmates.
"I don't like to see us use the death penalty, but I think it's important we have that tool," said Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg, R-Sterling. "... I believe that the Bible tells me the direction that I need to go, and why the death penalty is important to society."
Sen. Angela Williams, D-Denver, added that as a Catholic she could not condone what she characterized as state-sanctioned murder.
"I shed no tears knowing [the three death row inmates] will never set foot out of prison," Williams said.
Later in the floor debate, Sen. John Cooke, R-Greeley, a former Weld County sheriff, pushed back on the characterization.
"It's very difficult; that's why we only have three on death row," he said of cases that merit the death penalty. "That's because we're saving it for the worst of the worst. I kind of question whether, if Osama Bin Laden had flown a plane into this building or any building downtown and killed several thousand Coloradans, would we not say, 'He deserves the death penalty.'"
Fields said her murdered son would be 37 years old this week.
"Evil does exist and we need to have a way to deal with the evil we're confronted with," Fields said.
She countered arguments that trying death row cases is a financial burden on the state, an argument made repeatedly in a six-hour committee hearing on Tuesday. Fields went through budget documents on the floor of the Senate to make the case that isn't shown by the numbers.
Sen. Bob Gardner, R-Colorado Springs, tried and failed to pass an amendment in committee Monday to put the question to a statewide vote.
In committee, George Brauchler, the Republican district attorney in the southeast Denver metro region who sought the death penalty against the Aurora theater killer, James Holmes, predicted more accused killers would risk going to trial if there was no death penalty.
Just before the vote was taken Thursday, Brauchler tweeted, "@SenRhondaFields continues to be a champion for victims and for justice. She is also the innocent person most directly located by #coleg decision to lower the bar for the worst of the worst murderers, including Sir Mario Owens and Robert Ray."