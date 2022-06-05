Paul Lundeen, Republican candidate (Incumbent)
Campaign phone number: 719-559-1919
Campaign email address: paul@paullundeen.org
Website: paullundeen.org
Mailing address: P.O. Box 324, Fort Lupton, CO 80621
1. What are your top three priorities if elected?
First, I will press forward the legislative agenda I helped craft to reduce the cost of living for Colorado families.
Second, I will press forward the legislative agenda I helped craft to make our neighborhoods less dangerous and our communities more safe.
Third, I will press forward the legislative agenda I helped craft to give parents greater authority over their child’s education.
2. What experience has prepared you for office?
Almost three decades as an entrepreneur, creating hundreds of jobs and value for all of the customers and clients I’ve served across 10 companies, all of which I founded or in which I acquired a controlling interest. Four years on the state Board of Education, four years in the House of Representatives and four years in the Senate have helped me understand how to be most influential crafting public policy.
Lynda Zamora Wilson, Republican candidate
Campaign phone number: 719-301-4567
Campaign email: lynda@zamoraforcolorado.com
Website: zamoraforcolorado.com
Mailing address: P.O. Box 111 USAF Academy, CO 80840
1. What are your top three priorities if elected?
Election integrity: Instill integrity, transparency and security into our elections.
Constitution: Protect and defend the Constitution.
Education: Promote traditional education and curriculum that produces well-informed voters.
2. What experience has prepared you for office?
My education: Ph.D. in economics, Master of Science in mathematics, Master of Arts in international economics, Master of Arts in education.
My experience: Retired U.S. Air Force officer of 25 years; assistant professor in mathematics and economics at the USAFA; senior economist at the Pentagon, financial and economic advisor to the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force, equipped leadership to answer Congressional mandates, advised 17 financial analyses worth $7.6 billion; F-22 flight test analyst, flew in fighter aircraft as safety observer, verifying F-22 high-risk capability, assessed, identified and reported on design, test and operational risks to Secretary of Defense; test director of the Electronic Warfare Division; chief of the Defense Satellite Test Branch, conducted research, procurement and on-orbit maintenance of military space systems; park ranger, I grew up in the timber industry and know the benefits of proper timber management in preserving our forest/environment.