Yolanda Avila, Democratic candidate
Campaign phone number: 719-424-7142
Campaign email address: cs.yolandaavila@gmail.com
Website: yolandalavilaforcitycouncil.com
Mailing address: P.O. Box 51306 Colorado Springs, CO 80949
1. What are your top three priorities if elected?
Accessible transportation. As a blind person who uses public transit, I understand firsthand why we must improve government coordination to connect our transit. I will advocate for transportation funding and prioritize the long overdue Front Range Passenger Rail.
Families and housing first. Hardworking Coloradans and their families deserve to own a home and build wealth for future generations. I support innovative housing options, like expanding state programs for first-time homebuyers and supporting seniors aging in place.
A thriving Senate District 11. Small businesses are the backbone of Colorado Springs. On the Colorado Springs City Council, I have delivered over $200 million in economic development, infrastructure and parks. I know what it takes to get our community what it needs and will continue this work as your senator.
2. What experience has prepared you for office?
District 11 has been my family's home for five generations. My family's experience has shaped who I am today and my values for equity, justice and fairness.
I have been twice elected as Colorado Springs City Councilwoman for District 4, first elected in 2017. Since 2017 on council, I have brought over $200 million in economic development through infrastructure, transit, and the first-of-its-kind neighborhood park into our community while continuing to advocate for Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility throughout our city. I am running to continue carrying on the progress I have made at the municipal level to the state level. In particular, I will prioritize addressing the housing crisis, sustainable and accessible transportation and economic development.
Tony Exum, Sr., Democratic candidate
Campaign phone number: 719-581-9118
Campaign email: exum3672@comcast.net
Website: tonyexum.com
Mailing address: P.O. Box 1940 Colorado Springs, CO 80901
1. What are your top three priorities if elected?
Supporting public education, protecting the environment and helping low-income families, people of color and the elderly live better lives. I’m on the House’s Education Committee because supporting public education is a high priority of mine. Just as importantly, I run legislation protecting Colorado’s beautiful environment from exploitation and destruction. I’m running for the state Senate to continue representing and helping my constituents: students, low-income families, people of color, the elderly, military personnel, first responders, and everyone in Senate District 11. I listen when people tell me they want safer schools, better education, environmental protections, police accountability, and improved elder care, among other things; and I work hard to support legislation addressing those issues. I believe my legislative record proves that. I’m running again to continue doing this good work.
2. What experience has prepared you for office?
See previous answer. Also, I’ve lived in southeast Colorado Springs for more than 60 years. After serving more than 35 years as a firefighter with the Colorado Springs Fire Department, rising to the rank of battalion chief, I retired in 2010. I then won election in 2012 to serve in the Colorado House of Representatives as the representative from District 17, covering Southeast Colorado Springs. I won election again in 2016, 2018 and 2020. I currently sit on the House’s Education Committee and serve as chair of the House’s Transportation & Local Government Committee.