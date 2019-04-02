A Colorado Senate committee gave its blessing Tuesday to a bill that would require drivers to have chains or adequate tire tread when traveling through snowy, icy mountains.
House Bill 1207 would require vehicles on Interstate 70 from Morrison to Dotsero to have suitable tires or other traction from Sept. 1 to May 31.
Passenger vehicles would need tire tread at least 3/16ths of an inch deep or chains in the vehicle.
Spinouts and other accidents commonly snarl traffic in the high country, and I-70 has high peaks and tough weather for drivers to handle.
The committee voted unanimously to pass the bill to the full Senate, placing it on the consent calendar, whose bills usually aren't debated.
If the Senate amends and clears it, the House can accept the changes or appoint a committee to work out a compromise for both chambers to vote on before the session ends May 3.
Senate sponsors still are working on enforcement and public education for the bill, however.
The legislation has been tried unsuccessfully the past few sessions, usually bogging down on enforcement.
"We've always thought enforcement was difficult," said Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale. "We want people to be prepared, but we don't want to have a checkpoint every time you go up the hill."
The Colorado Department of Transportation could do rule-making around traction-control devices as soon as May, Rankin said.
Violating the tire-tread law would be a Class B traffic infraction subject to a $100 fine and $32 surcharge. If a violation causes a closure of at least one lane of traffic, the penalty would climb to $500 with a $156 surcharge.
The bill passed the House, 46-18, with bipartisan support and opposition March 11.
Truckers and other professional drivers already must meet traction standards, some of the toughest in the nation, said Greg Fulton, president of the Colorado Motor Carriers Association, which represents about 650 companies involved in trucking.
"One of the things that's been difficult is that as we've seen traffic increase out there, is seeing people not be prepared out there, putting people at risk," said Fulton.