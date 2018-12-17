State Sen. Randy Baumgardner — who escaped expulsion this year amid accusations of sexual harassment — announced late Monday he is retiring from his District 8 seat effective Jan. 21, two years before his final term runs out.
Baumgardner, R-Hot Sulphur Springs, submitted a letter saying he has "learned many lessons, none as important as to always put your family first. My family's resilience and love have given me the grace to continue forward under the most difficult of circumstances."
Democrats sought to expel Baumgardner from the Senate in April over allegations he sexually harassed a legislative aide by slapping her on the buttocks.
The allegations were found credible, as were later claims that he had sexually harassed a nonpartisan Senate staff member.
The expulsion vote failed, and Baumgardner denied the allegations.
After the first allegation surfaced, he resigned his chairmanship of the Senate Transportation and Energy Committee. After the second report came out, he was stripped of his positions on several interim committees and the Capital Development Committee.
Last week, incoming Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert announced his caucus committee assignments for the 2019 session, and Baumgardner was the only senator in the Republican caucus to be left off any of the 10 major committees of reference.
Before being elected to the Senate in 2012, Baumgardner served four years in the House.
Among those considering a run for the Senate District 8 seat: Republican Rep. Bob Rankin of Carbondale, who told Colorado Politics last spring he was planning to run for the seat in 2020.
Reached Monday evening, Rankin said he would carefully consider his next steps. Should he be chosen for the vacancy, it would leave a House opening on the Joint Budget Committee.
District 8 covers a large swath of northwestern Colorado, from the Utah border to the Grand lake area.
Baumgardner was one of five lawmakers accused of sexual harassment during the 2018 legislative session. One of them, Democratic Rep. Steve Lebsock of Thornton, was expelled by a vote of the House in March. All of them denied the claims against them.
Fellow Democrat Paul Rosenthal of Denver was cleared of a harassment charge by Speaker of the House Crisanta Duran of Denver because the alleged incident took place before he became a lawmaker. Rosenthal lost his bid for another term in the June primary.
Two other senators — Republicans Larry Crowder of Alamosa and Jack Tate of Centennial — were cleared by Republican Senate President Kevin Grantham of Cañon City. Tate later announced he will not run for another term in 2020; Crowder will be term-limited.