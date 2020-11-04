Colorado schools of all levels, from preschool through college, will be able to continue in-person operations — even during a stay-at-home order — according to an updated public health order released by the state earlier this week.
The order, dated Monday, classifies public and private schools serving preschool through grade 12, as well as colleges, to as "critical businesses," allowing them to continue to operate regardless of the state's restriction level.
While the state continues to recommend that schools switch to remote learning, with "very limited" in-person services, during a stay-at-home order, "local districts are able to make determinations on how to structure the format of education based on local factors," a spokeswoman for the state's Joint Information Center told The Gazette.
Preschool through 12th grade schools are required to work with state and local public health officials and follow guidance amid suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19. Post-secondary institutions may provide classroom and lab education, as long as social-distancing is observed, according to the order.
Schools join hospitals, railways, oil and gas extraction companies, hotels, grocery stores, banks, military installations, law enforcement agencies and media outlets on the list of critical businesses.
When asked for a response, El Paso County Public Health on Wednesday said it would continue to provide guidance and recommendations to local school districts.
"Public Health supports districts in making the most informed decisions for their schools and families," spokeswoman Michelle Hewitt said in a statement. "There are a number of different learning options available (in-person, remote and hybrid), and schools have displayed a tremendous amount of flexibility in quickly implementing these solutions."
Representatives of Widefield School District 3 and Colorado Springs School District 11 said they would consult with county health officials on how to proceed if a new stay-at-home order is implemented.