Colorado School of Public Health gets to study toxic "forever chemicals" in southern El Paso County

The Colorado School of Public Health will receive $1 million to study the health effects that toxic "forever chemicals" have had on 1,300 residents living in Security, Widefield and Fountain, including 300 children.
The research team was among six selected across the nation for the federally-funded study, which is the first of its kind to examine the health outcomes of people living in multiple states and contamination sites who were exposed to the perfluorinated chemicals in their drinking water.
In all, the nationwide study will include 2,000 children ages 4–17 and 6,000 adults who were exposed to PFAS-contaminated drinking water. It's being spearheaded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.
That includes 1,000 adults and 300 children in southern El Paso County, said John Adgate, a professor at the Colorado School of Public Health.
That's nearly six times the number of participants who were involved in a similar study led by Adgate last year, which found extremely high levels of the toxic chemicals in residents' bloodstreams.
"This study will have much more power -- statistical power -- to detect changes in people, and that’s what’s important in these sort of investigations,” Adgate said.
Perfluorinated chemicals have been used for decades in myriad household and nonstick items, such as carpet cleaners, fast food wrappers and Teflon products. It's also been used for decades in a military firefighting foam, including at Peterson Air Force Base and the Air Force Academy.
The chemicals have been linked to range of ailments from high cholesterol to cancer and have forced El Paso County water districts to invest millions of dollars into filtration systems.
Thousands of different types of perfluorinated compounds exist, and a growing number of them have raised red flags for the dangers they present. Government agencies also have referred to them with the more inclusive term of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.
The Environmental Protection Agency has only issued a lifetime health advisory for two types of the chemicals, known as PFOA and PFOS. None of them are regulated by the agency.
At least a dozen varieties will be included in the study, the agency has previously said.
Last year, the same research team at the Colorado School of Public Health found hundreds of southern El Paso County residents had extremely high levels of the chemicals in the bloodstreams, compared with other Americans.
That $275,000 study, which was funded by the National Institutes of Health, found PFOS appeared about twice as high among the 220 study participants in Security, Widefield and Fountain as the general U.S. population. Another chemical, known as PFOA, was found at levels 40 percent to 70 percent higher than other Americans.
A third type of chemical, which hasn't been included in EPA health advisories, appeared about 10 times higher among the study’s participants than the general U.S. population, the study found. That type, called PFHxS, could cause liver damage and a decreased ability to respond to vaccines.
