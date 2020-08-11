Widefield School District 3, Fountain Fort Carson District 8 and Harrison District 2 will press forward with their return-to-learn plans and not switch to a mostly virtual start as two major Colorado Springs districts decided in the past week, officials announced in Tuesday evening letters to parents.
The letters cited a plateau in local infection rates and stabilized hospitalization rates, as well as the county's opening of a new testing site on the southeast side of town that can test individuals ages 2 and older for COVID-19.
"Given our current testing and hospital capacities, as well as our improving infection numbers, El Paso County Public Health supports in-person learning as provided in the guidance," Dr. Leon Kelly, deputy director of the county health department, said in Harrison's release.
Harrison plans to re-open schools on Monday, with in-person learning for kindergarten through grade 5 and remote learning for grades 6-12. Older students will transition to in-person learning on Sept. 8, as recommended by the health department, the district's release stated.
Fountain Fort Carson students in kindergarten through grade 5 will return to in-person learning next week in staggered fashion. Secondary students will begin remote instruction on Aug. 24, with a goal of bringing them back for in-person learning in a hybrid model on Sept. 15, according to the district's release.
Widefield students in kindergarten through grader 5 will return to in-person learning in a staggered fashion the week of Aug. 24-28. Students in grades 6-12 will return online, with a goal of transitioning to in-person learning in a hybrid model on Sept. 15, the district's release stated.
Falcon students will begin the school year remotely, with the goal of a staggered return to in-person learning after Labor Day, District 49 officials announced Monday, mirroring a decision made last week by District 11, the region's second-largest district.
D-11 announced it would start the academic year with a focus on remote learning, providing exclusively online education for all students except those deemed academically at-risk.
The announcement pivoted from that district's previously detailed plan, which gave students the option of learning online or attending in-person classes. Under the previous plan, high school students would have attended classes in person two days a week under a hybrid model, or completely online.
As of Monday, the county had a virus incidence of 138 cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks -- above the state health department's "high" benchmark of 100 cases per 100,000. It has remained in the high category since July 11.