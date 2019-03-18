A proposal to overhaul Colorado’s oil and gas industry has created a rift between urban and rural communities, say opponents of Senate Bill 181.
Conversely, proponents say it’s an attempt to value health, safety and the environment over cash and corporate development.
Both stories were told again and again during hours of testimony Monday before the Colorado House Committee on Energy and Environment in another hearing on the controversial bill. The committee had yet to vote by press time, but few had any illusions about which way the Democratic-controlled body would vote.
The measure, proposed by Sen. Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, was approved along party lines in a Senate committee earlier this month and again on the chamber’s floor last week. That most recent vote came during the frigid “bomb cyclone” that devastated much of the Front Range.
The bill does five things, said Rep. KC Becker, D-Boulder, a House co-sponsor with Rep. Yadira Caraveo, D-Thornton.
It gives local governments control over proposed industry developments and operations; ensures that those holding more than half of mineral rights in a common area must consent to drilling; requires gas and oil developers to restore land containing abandoned wells; directs the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission to prioritize public health and safety and the environment over fostering the industry; and requires increased emissions monitoring for the industry.
The bill “is not Proposition 112,” Becker said. “It doesn’t even mention setbacks… it is not a de facto ban at the state level or the local level… this bill is not a moratorium… this bill is not a job killer.”
Several local government officials agreed, saying cities and counties are well-equipped to handle the land-use issues.
Colorado, Coloradans and the fossil fuel industry can peacefully coexist, even under the legislation, said John Messner, a Gunnison County commissioner.
“Our current regulations are more stringent,” Messner said. “And we have not denied any permits. We have a thriving oil and gas industry within Gunnison County and are able to balance that with health, safety, welfare and the environment.”
Others, however, said increasing the regulatory burden on the industry could send companies out of the state.
Trevor Smith, a self-proclaimed “frack hound,” said the industry has been a blessing.
“I can afford to take my kids to the doctor when they are sick or to the dentist to keep their teeth clean,” Smith said. The work ensures he can provide his “kids a happy and healthy future. Think about my family and the thousands of others who are just like me.”