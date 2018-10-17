The Colorado attorney who calls himself “the Strong Arm” says he wants to wrestle with Facebook over missteps in online security.
Franklin D. Azar’s firm has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that a data breach announced Sept. 28 exposed millions of Facebook users to potential identity theft and other privacy violations.
“This case involves the continuing and absolute disregard with which defendant has chosen to treat the [personal information] of account holders,” an Oct. 11 complaint alleges. “While this information was supposed to be protected, Facebook — without authorization — exposed that information to third parties through lax and non-existent data safety and security policies and protocols.”
The suit, filed in U.S. District Court’s Northern District of California, identifies four plaintiffs in Colorado, California and New Jersey. But Azar’s firm has asked a judge to recognize it as a class action, potentially opening claims by many others.
An email to Facebook’s media representatives went unanswered Tuesday.
In its statement last month, the social media behemoth said hackers stole digital login codes, allowing them to gain control over upward of 50 million user accounts, in a breach many onlookers described as the worst in the company’s history. It’s unclear how or whether data were misused, the company said.
The breach marked the latest black eye for Facebook over security questions.
The social media juggernaut, which touts more than 2 billion users, still is grappling with fallout from reports that a British political consulting company, Cambridge Analytica, improperly accessed private data while helping to marshal President Donald J. Trump into office.
The breaches spawned widespread calls for tighter privacy restrictions on the Internet in the U.S.
Azar has made himself a household name in Colorado thanks to three decades of television commercials touting quick paydays for people injured in car crashes and workplace accidents.
Aside from coining slogans such as “In a wreck? Get a check,” his firm also has won national notice for class-action suits involving WalMart, Wells Fargo and Hewlett Packard.