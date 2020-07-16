On Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order mandating that Coloradans over the age of 10 wear masks in any indoor setting open to members of the public. People who cannot medically tolerate a face covering are exempt from the order. Those who violate the order could face civil or criminal penalties, according to order.
"I'm hoping...this is a wakeup call for the people who might have gotten a little lax, we need to take this very seriously. Our lives depend on it. And our economy depends on it," Polis said during the Thursday press conference.
Here are 7 things to know about the statewide mask mandate:
• The order will go into effect Friday and will be in place for the next 30 days.
• The state said that a wireless emergency alert to notify people of the order would be sent to all mobile devices in Colorado at 9 a.m.
• At the time the executive order was issued, more than three dozen Colorado counties and municipalities already had mandatory mask orders in place.
• The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said it will not issue citations for people who don't wear masks.
• A business that refuses to comply with the statewide order could risk losing its license.
• Counties that complete certification for Protect Our Neighbors can be exempt from the statewide order.
• Certain activities are exempt from the restrictions of the order. People are not required to wear a mask when:
-Hearing-impaired or otherwise disabled or are communicating with someone who is hearing impaired or otherwise disabled and where the ability to see the mouth is essential to communication.
-Seated at a food service establishment.
-Exercising alone or with others from their household, and when a face covering would interfere with the activity.
-Receiving a personal service where the temporary removal of the face-covering is necessary to perform the service.
-Entering a business or receiving services and are asked to temporarily remove a face covering for identification purposes.
-Actively engaged in a public safety role such as law enforcement, firefighters, or emergency medical personnel.
-Officiating at a religious service.
-Giving a speech for broadcast or an audience.
See more information about the statewide mask order from the state website here.
